Edgerton, WI - Claudia M. Osborne, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones following a short illness. She was born in Madison on Sept. 26, 1948, the daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Pigeon) Aldinger. She was a 1966 graduate of Marshall High School and received her LPN Nursing degree in 1969, from MATC. She married Victor W. Osborne on Dec. 7, 1969, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 1999. Claudia worked as a nurse for 48 years. During her career she worked in Watertown, Jefferson and numerous places in Rock County until her retirement from Mercy Hospital. Her greatest loves were her cats and dogs; she enjoyed cars, lighthouses, watching the Green Bay Packers, playing Bingo, but most of all her grandkids.
Claudia is survived by 3 children: Jeff (Leah) Osborne of Edgerton, Tammy (Chris Holzapfel) Ramirez of McFarland and Jaime (Darin Annis) Osborne of Edgerton; daughter-in-law, Jessica Osborne of Edgerton; 8 grandchildren: Tracey Henry, Cameron Ramirez, Hunter Osborne, Bella Osborne, Jenna Ramirez, Grace Osborne, Cordell Coleman and Makayla Hoff; 2 sisters; Florence Clark of California and Marion Spielvogel of Watertown; brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends; and her beloved dog, Eddie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; son, Michael; 2 brothers; Robert and Eugene Aldinger; and many beloved pets.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Fassett Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville WI 53548. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Hospice Care, as well as Sarah Splitter, Jessica Castro and Jenna Holzapfel for all the loving care given to Claudia."
To plant a tree in memory of Claudia Osborne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
