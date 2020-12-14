October 25, 1942 - December 7, 2020
Janesville, WI - Claudia J. Williams, age 78, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Rock Haven Nursing Home rehabilitation center. She was born on October 25, 1942, in Janesville, the daughter of Robert and Mary Neeson. She attended Janesville high school. Claudia married Richard Williams on February 7, 2003. She enjoyed doing many activities in life but a few of her favorites were playing bingo, going to look for deer, and just going out on car rides. She was a member of the Moose club for many years.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Richard; 2 children, Tammy Pankratz and Mary (Phillip) Borgia; grandchild, Francesca Borgia; 4 siblings: Maryann (Gerald) Paulson, Patricia Neeson, Rose Donagan, Julie (Don) Parker; 3 step children: David (Helena) Williams, Troy (Joy) Williams, Josh (Rachel) Williams; 7 step grandchildren: Brayden Williams, Brock Williams, Jacob Williams, Heather Williams, Justin Williams, Jennifer Williams, and Jamie Williams; and many other family and friends. She was proceeded into death by her parents; brothers, John and Augie Neeson; and brother-in-law, John Donagan.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic everyone is asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com