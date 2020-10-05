Claudia Hansen

November 8, 1927 - October 1, 2020
Janesville, WI- Claudia R. Hansen, age 92, of Janesville passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born in Janesville on November 8, 1927, the daughter of Claude and Ruth (Lee) Gifford. She grew up in Milton, Wis., and graduated from Milton High School in 1945.
Following graduation from high school, Claudia was employed in the office of the Parker Pen Company for 10 years. She was united in marriage to Dwight Hansen on December 11, 1954. Her husband was employed as an engineer by the Milwaukee Road Railroad for many years.
Claudia was employed in the accounting department at the Janesville City Hall for several years prior to retiring. She enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling and reading. She also enjoyed playing piano at her church.
Claudia is survived by her one son, Carl Hansen. Her husband, Dwight preceded her in death in 2012.
Per Claudia's request, there will be no funeral service. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Milton City Cemetery. Pastor Jon Benson will officiate.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME