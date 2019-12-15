Claudette D. Kreklow

May 3, 1951 - December 12, 2019

Janesville -- Claudette D. Kreklow, aged 68 passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville. Claudette was born on May 3, 1951 in Whitewater, Wisconsin to Rudolph and Lillian (Sutherland) Kreklow. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1969. Over the years Claudette had various jobs as a secretary, most recently working for the UW Health System. She loved watching game shows, crafting, angels, and being with her family. She also loved her God very much.

Claudette is survived by her sister, LaDana (Bruce) Frank; sister-in-law, Nancy Kreklaw; nieces and nephews: Lynnette (Bill) Gmur, Duane (Kelly) Kreklow, Tracie (Mark) Bateman, Michelle (Rob) Mohr, Kyle (Jenny) Frank, Shainie (Chris) Elliott, Donica (David) Frohmader, Collin (Kim) Kreklow; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Rhonda; and brothers Elson and Wayne.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton with burial in Richmond Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will also be from 9 am until time of services at the church. Pastor Larry Schwanke will be officiating. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services are assisting the family.

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Monday, December 16, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Albrecht Funeral Home
828 S. Janesville Street
Milton, WI 53563
Dec 17
Visitation
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
910 E. High St
Milton, WI 53563
Dec 17
Service
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
910 E. High St
Milton, WI 53563
