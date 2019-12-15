May 3, 1951 - December 12, 2019

Janesville -- Claudette D. Kreklow, aged 68 passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville. Claudette was born on May 3, 1951 in Whitewater, Wisconsin to Rudolph and Lillian (Sutherland) Kreklow. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1969. Over the years Claudette had various jobs as a secretary, most recently working for the UW Health System. She loved watching game shows, crafting, angels, and being with her family. She also loved her God very much.

Claudette is survived by her sister, LaDana (Bruce) Frank; sister-in-law, Nancy Kreklaw; nieces and nephews: Lynnette (Bill) Gmur, Duane (Kelly) Kreklow, Tracie (Mark) Bateman, Michelle (Rob) Mohr, Kyle (Jenny) Frank, Shainie (Chris) Elliott, Donica (David) Frohmader, Collin (Kim) Kreklow; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Rhonda; and brothers Elson and Wayne.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton with burial in Richmond Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will also be from 9 am until time of services at the church. Pastor Larry Schwanke will be officiating. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services are assisting the family.