June 11, 1943 - June 23, 2019

Janesville -- Claudette Burger, age 76, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Alden Estates of Jefferson Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. She was born June 11, 1943; the daughter of Cloyd and Elizabeth (Egelhof) Bleiler. Claudette married John Burger on February 14, 1987. They both enjoyed traveling throughout the country, and enjoyed all the sites Wisconsin has to offer. They were sure to never miss the annual cranberry festival, and she was always a regular at craft shows. Beyond anything else, family and friends always came first. Claudette cherished every moment she spent with them, and for that, will be missed by many.

Claudette is survived by her husband, John; sister, Cheryl (Ron) Noe; brothers, Wayne (Phyllis) Bleiler and Lyle Bleiler; as well as other extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the Funeral Home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com