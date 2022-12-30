June 27, 1940 - November 17, 2022
Bakersville, NC - Obituary
Bakersville, NC, Claude (Sonny) Bartle, age 82, of Bakersville, NC, passed away November 17,2022 in the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, NC. Claude, more commonly referred to as Sonny to his many friends and associates and family, He was born June 27, 1940 to Claude and Ruth (White) Bartle at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He was the youngest of four children. Sonny graduated from Janesville High School in 1959. For many Years his free time involved hunting and fishing. He raised and trained Coon Hounds, where placing 1st through 3rd became the norm. it was also at that time he found that his nephew Rusty Baban had similar interest, which turned into a friendship that literally lasted a lifetime. Fishing, hunting and classic car clubs, Boat Racing, speed skating, were among his favorite pastimes. He married Marilyn Mae Swenson in 1974. After high school he owned and operated a filling station on Parker Drive That he named Claude's Gulf where he kept coffee and donuts for the police and fire officers who traded there. An Activity he did even in his later years right up to just weeks before his passing, Sonny began his lifelong career at Janesville Cotton Mills, later known as Janesville Products in the early 1960's. He Designed and facilitated the set up of several new plants in Janesville, Old Fort, NC; Burns Flat, OK; Mexico, Norwalk, OH; and Newcomers Town, OH. Sonny was respected for his work ethic, knowledge and caring spirit by all who knew him. In 1987 the family moved to Marion, NC where he finished the set of a new Plant in Old Fort NC and the plant manager. A few years later he chose to retire up in the mountains in Bakersville, NC. It was there that he found he had more enjoyment feeding, watching and taking pictures of all the wildlife than he had while hunting it in his younger years. Sonny loved the deer, turkeys and other wildlife that came to spend there mornings eating with him on what soon became a daily routine.
He is survived by his Sister Mary Baban Ramsdell of Janesville Wi, Son Daniel Bartle of Janesville Wi, Daughter Shannon (Carolyn Cimerro) Bartle of Durham, NC, stepdaughter Vicki (Roger Vaade) Wanek of Janesville. Grandchildren Jayson (Anna) Bartle, of Prairie Wi Du Sac. Justin (Shelby) Bartle of Edgerton, WI. Jessie and Josh Linhart of Reedsburg, WI; great grandchildren, Logan, Calvin and Mason Bartle, Emma Linhart and Avery Linhart. Sonny treasured a special bond with his nephew and buddy, Rusty Baban. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, Both Parents, Sister Joyce Ann, Brother Donald of Evansville Wi, Stepdaughter Cindy Thompson and Daughter in-law Julie Bartle.
Many thanks to his dear friends Randy and Sandy Parkhurst of Orfordville, WI and his friends on the mountain who took such good care of him: Freddie Owenby, Jim and Barb Stoltman, Rosie Howell, Larry and Lisa Tempelton , Randy Wyss, Dean Ward and Family and Sheriff Donald Street. Bakersville Community Center members, all the county EMS Employees and many others.
There will be a Joint burial Service held At Milton Lawns Cemetery, Janesville Wi. January 19th at 10am for Both Sonny and his wife Marilyn, a former Janesville Resident who he kept with him ever since illness took her life in 2018. A Celebration of Life for both will follow at 12pm to 4pm at the Janesville VFW. At a date to be determined a Celebration of life will also be held for all His many friends from the Old fort, Marion and Bakersville areas at the Bakersville Community Center.