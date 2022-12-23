Claude Edmond Lewis

November 7, 1953 - December 19, 2022

Janesville, WI - Our beloved husband, father, brother and uncle Claude Edmond Lewis, age 69, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM in Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He died suddenly and unexpectedly but we will forever forward be able to relive and enjoy all of Claude's humor and shenanigans on Christmas.

