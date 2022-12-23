November 7, 1953 - December 19, 2022
Janesville, WI - Our beloved husband, father, brother and uncle Claude Edmond Lewis, age 69, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM in Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He died suddenly and unexpectedly but we will forever forward be able to relive and enjoy all of Claude's humor and shenanigans on Christmas.
Claude was born on November 7, 1953 in Waukegan, IL and was 1 of 4 children. He had an older sister Julie Lewis, a younger sister, Amy (John) Miller and a younger brother David Lewis. He had many nieces and nephews, Cindy (Elliott) Liebson, Jason (Stephanie) Jarvis, Nathan Pangburn, Sarah White, Genevieve (Alex) Sanford, Jesse Lewis, Augustus Lewis, a sister-in-law Suzanne (Gene) Oakley and many other great nieces and nephews, cousins and various other relatives. He was preceded in death by his sister Julie, father Wilson Claude Lewis, mother Genevieve "Jean" (Hooker) Lewis, a step-father Ervin Stafford and nephew "Auggie."
Claude was married on October 9, 1982 to Diane Louise Hadden and together they had 3 sons. Wilson Claude "Ryan" Lewis, Janesville, WI, Richard "Richie" David Lewis, and Perry James Lewis both of Madison, WI. The couple had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
After marriage the family lived a short time in Waukegan, IL moving to Lake Villa, IL where their 3rd son was born 2 weeks later. The next destination was Paddock Lake, WI where they stayed until the boys were in middle school. The last move was to Janesville in 1996 where they remained. All 3 boys graduated from Craig High School and went on to college.
Claude developed a good work ethic young in life. His father died when all 4 children were under the age of 5 leaving his mother to try and raise the children alone. Jean did odd jobs and sewed to make a living. She worked at a country club in the ladies' locker room for over 30 years, walking or riding the bus as she never obtained a driver's license. Claude remembered her bringing home food from the country club kitchen and once several abandoned baby squirrels to raise. She instilled a great love of nature and care for all living things in her children.
He worked many jobs starting at a young age. He delivered newspapers (his bicycle once tipped over and all the papers slid down a huge hill during a snowstorm), worked as a bus boy, a caddie (sometimes carrying 2 bags while 140 lbs.), parking cars at a car lot (which he loved!), shoveling coal at the local power plant, and a developmental disability assisted living facility. He also worked as a bus mechanic, switching to driving bus for the Illinois RTA. After moving to Janesville, he worked 22 years as a heavy truck driver for the Rock County Highway Dept. where he made many friends.
Claude loved repairing things and was a jack of all trades. Above all, he loved finding a deal! No matter the project, his highest priority was to do the best possible job with the absolute least cost. (He loved those deals...just saying) Treasure hunting at any thrift store was his favorite past time aside, from cars, music, stereos and clothes! He had 6 outfits for every possible occasion ('gotta love those thrift stores). During his married life, Claude quite possibly bought and sold over 60 used vehicles. His family often told him he had the cleanest driveway in the neighborhood due to the constant washing of cars. He developed arms like Popeye without the spinach.
He loved all things related to nature including fishing, traveling, swimming and camping. The family camped all over northern WI while the children were young aiming for every waterfall on the map. Once a bear walked right past an unaware fishing Claude while the family held their breath in the car. That trip produced a large walleye that was eaten that night. The next day they discovered a walleye fishing contest with a $20,000 prize. The current winner had a fish 1-2 inches shorter than his! They grumbled about that for a while.
After the kids were older, as a couple, Claude and Diane drove all through the West loving the beauty of the deserts, mountains, Yellowstone Park, Crater Lake and the giant redwood trees. They traveled into Canada and enjoyed Banff National Park and Niagara Falls. They took a train to Washington DC with sister Amy and her husband John where they saw all the historic sites and loved it.
Visitation is set for 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 with a short service at 1:30, Wednesday at the HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 Wright Road, Janesville. Donations can be directed to the funeral home.
Claude was a loving and fiercely loyal family man and will be greatly missed.