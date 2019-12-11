February 27, 1930 - December 8, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Claron "Sid" J. Peck, 89, of Delavan, WI, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home in the company of his family. He was born February 27, 1930 in Vernon County, WI, the son to the late Sidney and Lois (Geddes) Peck. Sid graduated from Readstown High School, Class of 1948. He served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1951, and was a Korean War veteran. Sid married Jeanette R. Cooper on November 3, 1951 in Delavan, WI. Jeanette preceded him in death on July 4, 2002. He worked for J & J Sanitary, retiring in 2000. Sid was a life member of VFW Post 6375. He enjoyed spending time doing yard work, gardening and tending to his flowers. He participated in bowling for many years. Sid enjoyed the annual rite of Wisconsin deer hunting, and, in younger days, enjoyed fishing with his father-in-law. He always welcomed family gatherings, and was known to be quite light on his feet on the dance floor. He also enjoyed his beer time with his cronies.

Sid is survived by his five children: Daniel Peck of Delavan, Debra Lynn of Elkhorn, WI, Denise Peck of Elkhorn, Donald (Deirdre) Peck of Aberdeen, SD, and Denita (Todd) Rouse of Adair, IL; one sister, Bonnie Burdine of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jeanette; parents and son-in-law, Timothy Lynn. Also proceeding him in death were brothers: LaVern Hutchinson, Max Hutchinson, Orville Peck; and sisters: Elma Parker, Genevieve Turley-Koniecki, Leabelle Rader, Gail Jones, Margaret Eames, Leona Brown, Lova Stellerberg, and Lorretta Cody.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, with Pastor Donald Peck officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home and 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Town of Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Aurora at Home Hospice, 116 N. Dodge St. Burlington, WI 53105. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Peck Family.