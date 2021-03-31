September 19, 1958 - March 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Clark A. Hofer, age 62, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at home. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on September 19, 1958; the son of Edward and Barbara (Brandenburger) Hofer. Clark married Dawn (Heckelsmiller) Hofer on January 27, 1979 at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church. He worked as a Mortgage Lender with Associated Bank, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, grilling out, making his legendary Clark's Bark, spending quality time with his family and friends, and always looked forward to the annual family trip to Rice Lake.
Clark was a loving husband to Dawn; proud dad to Cassie (Parry) Kjendlie, Tarah (Jason) Thompson, and Austin (Jayci Miles) Hofer; adoring papa to Jacob, Rachel, Griffen, Brooks, Brody, and Tatum; big brother to Scott (Peggy Moe) Hofer and Jeff (Sherri) Hofer; and is survived by many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Tami Arendsee.
An open house gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on April 2, 2021 at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at Schneider Funeral Home. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com