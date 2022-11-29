Clarice Marie Monk

Janesville, WI - Janesville - Clarice Marie (Wilke) Monk passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Clarice was born in Center Township to Clarence Walter Wilke and Nellie O'dele (Paulson) Wilke on March 26, 1937. She spent her entire life in the Footville, Orfordville, and Janesville area. Clarice graduated from Janesville High School in 1954. She married Duane Lee Monk on October 12, 1954. They enjoyed 59 years together until his passing in 2013.
Clarice spent most of her life as a member of Orfordville Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and organized and volunteered at C.U.P., Orfordville's Food Pantry. She ran the Poor Peddler Thrift Shop for 40 years in downtown Orfordville.
Preceded in death by her husband, Duane, sisters Emilie Wilke and Betty Bunting. Survived by sister Neva Oakley and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Clarice is also survived by her beloved children: David (Kim), Philip, Joel (Roxanne), Nelda (Bob) Regan, Teena Monk-Gerber, AFS son from Denmark, Klaus (Jeannette) Peterson and their children Camilla and Kasper; beloved grandchildren: Jennifer (Jon) Watson, Jason (Angie) Nehls, LaKeta (Paul) Cruz, Lara (Rob) Hannum, Alissa (Ryan) Tyrrell, Dan (Nikkole) Monk, Samantha Colby, Marissa (Clayton) Schmitt, Andrew Monk, and Max Gerber; beloved great-grandchildren: James, Sydney, and Caroline Watson, Elora, Benjamin, Joella, and Titus Hannum, Austin and Kaelyn Cruz, Zeke, Owen, and Shea Tyrrell, and Lexi Nehls.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Orfordville Lutheran Church. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Orfordville Lutheran Church, Agrace Hospice, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery.
Clarice wrote the following: "Thank you to Dr. Shekhani, Dana Osborne, and the Mercyhealth Oncology staff, as well as Agrace Hospice, for their care and compassion. Most of all, thanks to my family for their care, and to my daughter, Teena who has lived with me and cared for me since Duane's passing. God bless you all!"
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Newcomerfh.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.