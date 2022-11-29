Clarice Marie Monk

March 26, 1937 - November 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Janesville - Clarice Marie (Wilke) Monk passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Clarice was born in Center Township to Clarence Walter Wilke and Nellie O'dele (Paulson) Wilke on March 26, 1937. She spent her entire life in the Footville, Orfordville, and Janesville area. Clarice graduated from Janesville High School in 1954. She married Duane Lee Monk on October 12, 1954. They enjoyed 59 years together until his passing in 2013.