July 1, 1920 - October 8, 2018
Altoona, WI -- Clarice H. Bergerson, age 98, went home to God on Monday, October 8, 2018, at Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation Suites in Altoona, WI. Clarice was born on July 1, 1920 in Bruce Valley, Strum, WI, to Otto and Jennie (Spangberg) Bergerson. She graduated from Mondovi High School in 1938. Clarice attended Eau Claire State Teachers College (now UWEC), receiving her rural teaching degree in 1940 and her bachelor's degree in 1950. Clarice began her 42-year teaching career in 1940 in various rural schools, primarily in and around Trempealeau County, WI. In 1947, she moved to Janesville, WI, where she taught third grade for 35 years, retiring in 1982. In 1990, Clarice returned to Strum, where she enjoyed the majority of her retirement years close to family. Clarice was active in the Rock County Historical Society, First Lutheran Church (Janesville), Immanuel Lutheran Church (Strum), Strum Public Library, and many other community organizations and events. In 2015, Clarice moved to Prairie Road Home in Strum, where she was blessed with the love and care of Mary Pronschinske and her staff, and the companionship of her fellow housemates.
Clarice is survived by her sister, LaRayne Seguin; her brother, Gerald "Java" (Jane) Bergerson; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Bergerson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Clarice was preceded in death by her brothers: Odell (Clara) Bergerson, Jarvis Bergerson, James Bergerson, and Laurie (Barbara Ann) Bergerson; sisters: Georgine (Clarence) Johnson, Lucille (Felix) Sobyak, Minerva Bergerson, and Jane (Norman) Olson; and brother-in-law, Bradley Seguin.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Strum, WI, with Pastor Paul Tobiason officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Bruce Valley Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Friends of Strum Public Library, or Bruce Valley Cemetery Association. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Prairie Pointe for the loving care they provided to Clarice during her final days.
