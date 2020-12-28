September 28, 1927 - December 23, 2020
Janesville, WI - Clarice E. Spoerry, 93, passed away Wednesday evening, December 23, 2020 at Mercy Health. She was born September 28, 1927 in Spring Valley Township, WI to the late Carl O. and Lela M. (Berg) Synstegard. On May 11, 1950, Clarice married Arthur R. Spoerry, Jr. in Brodhead, WI.
Clarice worked at a number of places including the typewriter factory in Brodhead. Then, after marrying Arthur, they owned and operated the Green County House. After moving to Janesville, she worked at Janesville Data Center, Kandu, NBS, and Data Dimensions. Clarice enjoyed going bowling, cardinal watching, doing word search puzzles, as well as reading murder mystery and history book,. She also enjoyed traveling the states with her friends and family. She particularly enjoyed the trip to Vegas where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an appearance by her favorite singer, Elvis. Clarice enjoyed going to the family lake house, as well as watching baseball and football, especially the Bears and Packers. Clarice enjoyed burgers and french fries and sipping on a "plain old" beer whenever she got the chance. Most importantly, she was a really good hugger.
She is survived by her two children: David (Mary) Spoerry and Cynthia (Dennis) Messerli all of Janesville; grandchildren: Jason (Angelica) Spoerry, Nikki (Jody) Purdy, Laurie Ragatz, Sally (Tony) Hanus, Joseph (Doreen) Messerli, and Malinda (Jim) Alt; 5 great-grandchildren: Kyran, Karissa, Taylor, Tessa and Hadley; sisters-in-law Marion and Nancy Spoerry; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Clarice was predeceased by her husband Arthur Spoerry on December 10, 2015; brother Rodney (Betty) Synstegard; and brothers-in-law William and Robert Spoerry.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks will be asked to be worn. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. A thank you to the staff of Agrace, the nurses and doctors at Mercy, and the staff and residents of Huntington Place for the care and compassion given to Clarice.