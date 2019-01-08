April 14, 1924 - January 5, 2019
Orfordville, WI -- Clarence M. Haas, age 94, passed away at Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, WI, on Saturday, January 5, 2019. He was born April 14, 1924 in Beloit, the son Albert and Bessie (Chamberlin) Haas. He married Nancy Libke on November 16, 1958. Clarence was a World War II veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 in the South Pacific, Australia and Philippines. He was a dairy farmer for most of his life. Clarence enjoyed making wine, fishing, playing cards, auction sales, horseshoes and volunteering at the VA Hospital.
He is survived by four daughters: Lavonne (Charles) Chase of Elkhorn, Teresa Bowers of Rockford, Janet Haas of Delavan-Darien, Jennifer Haas of Columbus, GA; four grandchildren: Mike Stephens of Batesburg, SC, Breanne Chase of Madison, Desiree (Aron) Hughes of Rockford, Nikolas Bowers of Rockford; great-grandchild, Luella Chase-Haven; and many special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy, in 1996; daughter, Connie Simerson; sister, Doris Wise; and grandson, Jason Chase.
Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be Shirland Cemetery, Winnebago County, IL.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill
(608) 879-2333 Newcomerfh.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse