February 9, 1928 - November 29, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Clarence Ernest Schultz, 90, left us peacefully with his family by his side. Clarence was born in Janesville, WI, to the late Ernest and Evelyn Schultz. Clarence worked for Simmons Bedding Company, and the Rock County 4-H Fair in maintenance for 50 years. He was passionate about the Fair, and was an avid hobbyist, having loved the Barnum Bailey Circus and Model Railroaders. Clarence could be found at various Circus, parades or in homes as "Dutch" the professional clown. He also set up his amazing model trains at events around Wisconsin and northern Illinois. He loved to make people smile, and took great pride in all that he touched. Clarence married the love of his life, Mary Louise Conklin, on October 17, 1953. Clarence and Mary had two children, Elizabeth (Gerald) Heffington and Bruce (Linda) Schultz. Clarence and Mary were blessed with one granddaughter, Andrea (Bobby) Everly; and two great-grandchildren, Alxus and Natailia, whom he loved dearly.
A public celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2019, at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park, where he will be laid to rest by his love, Mary Louise. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
A special thank you to Deb and Jeff Henning for all your care. Clarence loved you both dearly. Special thank you to Tracy and Doug for your friendship, and to all of Clarence's neighbors, who always looked out for him.
