September 29, 1922 - February 3, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Clarence D. Elmer, age 97, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Milton Senior Living. He was born in Brodhead, WI on September 29, 1922, the son of Henry and Ethel (Green) Elmer. Clarence graduated from Monroe High School, and proudly enlisted in the United States Army following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He honorably served our country for 4 years in the 181st Field Artillery Regiment, and was the recipient of the Bronze Star and Good Conduct Medal. Clarence married his loving and faithful wife, Grace (Pontel) Elmer in Freeport, IL in 1946; and they had 4 children together. They had 66 wonderful years together before her passing on September 14, 2012. Clarence worked as a journeyman electrician for General Motors Corporation for 36 years. Clarence was an outdoorsman through and through, as he enjoyed hunting and fishing, taking annual hunting trips out west with his sons and his best friend, Butch. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan. He enjoyed going out to dinner, dancing, camping and spending time at Madeline Lake in Woodruff, WI. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. Clarence had the honor and privilege as a United States WWII Army Veteran to travel with the VetsRoll to Washington D.C.

He is survived by his children: David (Geneice) Elmer, Marsha (Steve) Betlach, and Cindy (Doug) Beardmore; grandchildren: Bradley (April) Elmer, Brenda Teubert, Mike (Cathy) Pasch, Chad Pasch, Jeremy (Jana) Betlach, Aaron (Sarah) Betlach, Abbey Betlach, Elizabeth Beardmore, Michael Beardmore, Lyndsey Elmer, Sarah Elmer, Casey Dutcher; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis (Nancy) Elmer; sister in-law, Shirley Elmer; and many extended family members and friends. Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Grace; his parents; son, Gary Elmer; siblings: Lee Elmer, Dorothy Cameron, Ralph (Skip) Elmer, Morris Elmer, Rodney Elmer, Virgil Elmer, Loren Elmer, and Curtis Elmer; and life-long friends, Butch and Shirley Born.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with Reverend Tanya Sadagopen officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Committal and Military Honors will follow immediately to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Clarence's honor to the VetsRoll organization.

Clarence's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff members of both Milton Senior Living Center and Agrace Hospice.