Clara Mae (Sipla) Kuhl

JANESVILLE, WI - Clara Mae Kuhl, age 94, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. She was born June 24,1928 in Friendship, WI, the daughter of Mike and Marie (Capek) Sipla.
Clara married Robert Kuhl on June 24, 1994, in Princeton, WI. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2005. Clara was formerly employed by Kroger's Grocery Store and Norwood Mills prior to retiring due to disability.
Clara Kuhl is survived by four children, Barb (Dale) Tess, Ron (Linda) Schroeder, Don (Sally) Schroeder, and Pat (Richard) Kelley; eight grandchildren, Denise (Tommy) Tidewell, Dan (Kristy) Tess, Andy (Amy) Schroeder, Chris Schroeder, Scott (Betsy) Schroeder, Brad (Rachel) Schroeder, Shar (Jim) Hermanson, and Chuck (Melanie) Mani; eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
"Clara's family wishes to express their sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Mercyhealth for the wonderful care that she received while in their care."
Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
