Clara Mae (Sipla) Kuhl

June 24, 1928 - September 15, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Clara Mae Kuhl, age 94, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. She was born June 24,1928 in Friendship, WI, the daughter of Mike and Marie (Capek) Sipla.

