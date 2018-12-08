February 23, 1930 - December 5, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Clara "Lucille" Kucker, age 88, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. She was born on February 23, 1930 to George and Lillian (Klug) Veley. Lucille was united in marriage to Darwin Kucker on January 26, 1951, in Delavan. She was known by her family for her love of the color red, including her fingernails, lipstick, and Pontiac Grand Prix. She was a loving Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma and will be missed by all.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Debra (Richard) Kropacek, of Delavan; three grandchildren: Kate (Jeff) Fredrick, of Antioch, IL, Kim (Matt) Border, of Delavan, and Rich (Paige) Kropacek, of Mexico City, Mexico; three great-grandchildren: Ezra Kropacek, Andrew Fredrick, and Rebecca Border; a sister, Nancy Hirshmann, of Atwood, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin; her son, Daniel; her parents; two brothers, Orval and Bud Veley; and three sisters: Evelyn Peterson, Jean Murphy, and Janet Anderson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street, in Delavan, with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the church. In Honor of Lucille, please wear something red to the service. Private Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
