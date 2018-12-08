Clara "Lucille" Kucker

February 23, 1930 - December 5, 2018

Delavan, WI -- Clara "Lucille" Kucker, age 88, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. She was born on February 23, 1930 to George and Lillian (Klug) Veley. Lucille was united in marriage to Darwin Kucker on January 26, 1951, in Delavan. She was known by her family for her love of the color red, including her fingernails, lipstick, and Pontiac Grand Prix. She was a loving Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma and will be missed by all.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Debra (Richard) Kropacek, of Delavan; three grandchildren: Kate (Jeff) Fredrick, of Antioch, IL, Kim (Matt) Border, of Delavan, and Rich (Paige) Kropacek, of Mexico City, Mexico; three great-grandchildren: Ezra Kropacek, Andrew Fredrick, and Rebecca Border; a sister, Nancy Hirshmann, of Atwood, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin; her son, Daniel; her parents; two brothers, Orval and Bud Veley; and three sisters: Evelyn Peterson, Jean Murphy, and Janet Anderson.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street, in Delavan, with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the church. In Honor of Lucille, please wear something red to the service. Private Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse