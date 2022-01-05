Janesville, WI - Clara H. Teeter, age 84, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. She was born in Bode, IA on February 21, 1937, the daughter of Mandius and Johanna (Torkelson) Hanson. She married Kenneth Teeter in Bode, IA on July 9, 1960. Family was everything to Clara, she will be forever loved and dearly missed.
Clara is survived by her husband, Kenneth; 4 children: Daniel (Lisa) Teeter, Cindy (Dale) Butzler, Deborah (Jeff) Burns, and Kim (William) Gander; 8 grandchildren: Nicholas, Fredrick, James, Amanda, David, Brittany, Kasandra, and Hanna; 10 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Marie Volentine, Charlotte Carson, and Merle Hanson; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 grandchildren, Aarin Teeter and Melissa Whitten; and 6 siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Brad Urlaub officiating. Interment will be in Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
