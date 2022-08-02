Cindy (Willing) Fankhauser

Brooklyn, WI - Cindy C. (Willing) Fankhauser, 63, of Brooklyn, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Cindy was born on March 7, 1959 in Stoughton, WI to Richard and Janice (Nelson) Willing. She was a 1977 graduate of Evansville High School. On November 28, 1997, Cindy married Ronald Fankhauser in Las Vegas. Cindy worked for over 25 years at Wisco Industries. She loved to read and dance, cheer on the Packers, and always enjoyed drinks with friends and family. She loved the Caribbean and enjoyed many vacations and cruises with Ron to those turquoise waters.
Cindy is survived by her husband: Ronald Fankhauser of Brooklyn; mother: Janice Willing of Janesville, WI; stepdaughters: Heidi Fankhauser of Edgerton, WI, Dana (Jake) Reed of Edgerton; grandchildren: Lennon Reed, Benjamin Reyes, Finn Reed; siblings; Linda (Larry) Baertschi of Orfordville, WI, Rodney (Dianna Page) Willing of Evansville; niece and nephew: Dalton Willing and Sammy Willing of Evansville; and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Willing.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Entombment will take place after service at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the funeral home from 5 PM to 7 PM and from 10 AM on Friday until the start of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cindy's name to Agrace Hospice. www.wardhurtley.com
