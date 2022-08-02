Cindy (Willing) Fankhauser

March 7, 1959 - July 27, 2022

Brooklyn, WI - Cindy C. (Willing) Fankhauser, 63, of Brooklyn, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Cindy was born on March 7, 1959 in Stoughton, WI to Richard and Janice (Nelson) Willing. She was a 1977 graduate of Evansville High School. On November 28, 1997, Cindy married Ronald Fankhauser in Las Vegas. Cindy worked for over 25 years at Wisco Industries. She loved to read and dance, cheer on the Packers, and always enjoyed drinks with friends and family. She loved the Caribbean and enjoyed many vacations and cruises with Ron to those turquoise waters.