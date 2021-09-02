Janesville, WI - Cindy S. Beggs, 60, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with her family at her side after a short two-month battle with brain cancer. She was born November 18, 1960, in Janesville, WI to the late Dennis E. Schwarz and the late Nanette I. (Mielke) Schwarz. On June 1, 1991, Cindy married Francis Beggs in Footville.
Cindy was a hairstylist for many years. She was a great mom, wife and friend to all.
Cindy is survived by her husband Francis "Toots" Beggs, Janesville; three sons: Bill Beggs, Janesville, Alan Beggs, Janesville and Jim Beggs, Orfordville; her sister Mindy (Glenn) Grose, Punxsutawney, PA; niece Mary Schwarz, Punxsutawney, PA; her dog Diesel; and Francis' family. She was preceded in death by her father Dennis Schwarz and mother Nanette Schwarz.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 280 Haberdale Dr, Footville, with Fr. Lawrence Oparaji officiating and Msgr. James Gunn homilist. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will continue on Saturday at church from 10:00 AM to time of Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery - Croak Settlement. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Cindy's family.
Thank you to MercyHealth and UW-Madison Hospital for the amazing care you gave to Cindy. Also, to all the friends and family who have been so supportive these two months.
