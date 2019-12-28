October 28, 1963 - December 24, 2019

Watertown, WI -- Cindy Marie Gerstner, 56, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit. Cindy Marie Lux was born on October 28, 1963 in Janesville to Donald and Janet Lux. On April 24, 2004, she married Randal Gerstner at the First Presbyterian Church in Janesville. In 2008, Cindy and Randy traveled to China, to adopt their son, Connor Gerstner. She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Cindy loved antique tractors, and was a member of the International Harvester Collectors of Wisconsin, Chapter 4 as well as the National IH Collectors and Northwoods Tractor Club in Antigo. She was also a member of the Rock River Thresheree.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Randy; son, Connor; siblings: Bruce Lux of Janesville; Jeni (Joe) McNally of Janesville; Lona (Matthew) Graves of Albany; Brian (Leona) Lux of Janesville; Katrina (David) Kummer of Argyle; Bridjet (Michael) Kobelt of Janesville; Lily Lux of Janesville; Doni (Mandy) Lux of Janesville; Brad Lux of Janesville; as well as numerous in-laws; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in law, Vernon Gerstner.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson with Rev. Mike Nelson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place Tuesday at 9 a.m., at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Online condolences maybe made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.