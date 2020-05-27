July 27, 1957 - May 21, 2020
Orfordville, WI/Mission, TX -- Cindy Lou Stark, age 62, of Mission, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2020 at Renaissance Hospital in Edinburg, TX. She was born on July 27, 1957 in Janesville, WI to Wayne and Carole Calkins. She lived in Janesville throughout her childhood. Cindy was married to Michael Stark, the couple raised three children together in Orfordville, WI. Cindy and Michael later decided to be lifelong friends. Cindy enjoyed helping her children with their activities; she was a Girl Scout leader, 4-H leader, and helped with the children's sporting events throughout their school years. Cindy's smile grew when she would speak about her children and her eight grandchildren. Cindy enjoyed playing BINGO (somehow always won), maintaining her flower gardens, and traveling. She made many lifelong friendships while living in Orfordville. She moved to Texas in 2012, after being tired of the Wisconsin winters. She met some wonderful friends in the Lonestar state. Cindy met her significant other, Carl Keef while in Texas. They enjoyed traveling the United States, visiting many National Parks. Carl brought so much happiness to her. Cindy's smile and kind heart will be deeply missed.
Surviving her are her three children: Mark (Stephanie) Stark, Alan (Amanda) Stark, and Karrie (Wayne) Pomplun. Her beloved grandchildren: Remington, Christina Stark, Taylor, Payton, Kylie, Cohen Stark, Gauge, Americus Pomplun. Her siblings: Debra (Ron) Calkins-Hackett, Kenneth Calkins, Gary (Brenda) Calkins. Preceded in death by: Wayne and Carole Calkins, Maynard and Kathleen Stark.
A celebration of life will be held on August 8, 2020 at daughter Karrie Pomplun's home. A memorial in honor of Cindy will be determined at a later date.