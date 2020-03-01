December 3, 1958 - February 26, 2020

Gordon, formerly Milton, WI -- Cindy Lou Aurit, 61, of Gordon, WI (formerly Milton), passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison surrounded by her loving family on February 26, 2020. Cindy was born December 3, 1958 to Gib and Ann Gilbertson in Waukesha, WI. She graduated from Palmyra-Eagle High School in June 1977. Cindy loved to spend time "up north" at her cabin in Douglas county, where she would hunt, fish, and feed the birds. It was her true happy place, especially when family and friends would go up for a visit. She had a very close bond with her grandchildren. Gert, as the kids called her, would never show up without some sort of little gift or treat to spoil them with. She loved a good game of cribbage, rummy 500 and finding a good deal at a thrift store - as well as watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

She is survived by her three children: Kyle (Jenni) Aurit, Sarah (Jason) DeLong, and Philip (Nastassja Killian) Aurit; grandchildren: Brady (grandma's special hunting buddy), BrieAnn, Ally and Korgan; she is further survived by four siblings: Holly (Gary) Etzel, Sue (Dave) Burlingham, Carrie (Tim) Zachow, Chad (Paula) Gilbertson; stepmother, Sharon Gilbertson; as well as several nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and close friends. A special thank you to Dave and Sue Burlingham for welcoming mom into their home over the winter months. Also, thanks to her special cousins, Donna (John) Lawler and Lynn (Dan) Zimek, for all of their love and help "up north" over the years. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a nephew.

A celebration of life will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton on Monday, March 2, 2020 with a visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a prayer service. Memorials may be made to Make-a-Wish Wisconsin, or the American Heart Association. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.