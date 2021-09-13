Janesville, WI - Cindy L. Tabbert, age 56, of Janesville passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on March 6, 1965 to Arthur and Julia (Heintzman) Tabbert. She was a machinist for several years at both Sub Zero group in Madison and Kemmer Precision Drill Bits in Janesville. She enjoyed crafting with friends and novice home remodeling. She was outgoing, friendly, kind with a heart of gold and a great dog mom. She was liked by all.
Cindy is survived by her sister, Hermie (Gary) Snorek of Milton; sister-in-law, Lenene Tabbert; brother-in-law, Bob Rahe; and several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Dawn and Sheila, and a brother, Greg
A picnic celebration of Cindy's life will be held on Sunday, September 19 from Noon-3 PM at Riverside Park South Pavilion (near the artesian well). Remarks and remembrances will be welcome beginning at 3:00 PM. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
