Janesville, WI - Chrystal Marie Wendt, age 64, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at her home after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on February 24, 1958; the daughter of Hillis and Shirley (Slack) Wendt. After graduating from Craig High School, Chrystal earned her CNA from Blackhawk Technical College and worked many years as a nursing assistant. Her most recent job was working as a Data Processor for Data Dimensions, retiring when her health took priority. Anyone who knew Chrystal knows that her family meant everything to her. She was a devoted mother, phenomenal grandmother, and a great friend. The love that she gave to her family (especially her grandchildren) and friends will always be remembered.
She is survived by her children: Brian (Ashley) Loasching, Julie (Mark) Jenson and Brad Loasching; grandchildren: Alex, Mitchell, Owen, Emily and Addison; siblings: Ed Wendt, Mike Wendt, Brenda (Greg) Golden and Larry (Tracy) Wendt; and numerous extended family members and friends. Chrystal is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Becky Butterfield and Kevin Wendt; and special aunt, Pearl Daily. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mercy Hospice for all of the endless support, hard work, and care they provided for our family during this difficult time.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Immediately following the visitation there will be a celebration of life at Charlie's Place at 2020 East Racine Street in Janesville.
To plant a tree in memory of Chrystal Wendt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.