December 29, 1982 - May 14, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Christopher Lee Cocroft, age 36, of Delavan, WI, passed away in Sugar Creek, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Chris was born December 29, 1982, in Elkhorn, WI. He married DezaRae Lamb on December 31, 2014, in Janesville, WI. Chris loved his family with his whole heart. His wife, the love of his life, their five amazing children, and his best friend and family pet Mac were his pride and joy. Chris was dedicated to living life well, and he did just that by working his way to the top, as a foreman at Wanasek Corporation in Burlington Wisconsin. He welcomed a challenge at work and could always get the job done. He had a contagious smile and was someone you could always count on. He had a passion for helping other people. He loved to laugh, could smile with his eyes, and provided arms of protection to so many that he loved. What Chris Enjoyed most was the open road, with his wife on the back of his Harley, the sunshine on his face, and the wind through his hair... may he forever ride free. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Surviving is his loving wife, DezaRae; and children: AnnaBelle, Alyssa, Austin, MaddaLynn, and Christopher; and his best friend, Mac. His father, Kevin E. Cocroft; dad, Bob Rogers; mother, Sherry L. Valdez; mother-in-law, Rachel Lamb; father-in-law, Eddie Lamb. He was the loving brother of: Krista Cocroft, Marissa (Sy) Watkins and Samantha (Daniel) Schaffer. He enjoyed spending time with Gabriela, Charli, Karissa, and Raph. Also surviving are his grandparents, Gil and Cindy Valdez; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

Preceded in death by his grandfather, Eugene Cocroft; grandmother, Barbara Munger; uncles, Kenny Joe Henrich and Shane Morgan.

A celebration of Chris' life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Delavan Community Park (1220 S Shore Dr, Delavan, WI) from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.