December 29th, 1982 - May 14, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Christopher Lee Cocroft age 36, of Delavan, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Many hearts are broken by our unexpected loss and in need of comfort. Christopher is loved by so many and touched many lives in his short time here with us.

A visitation will be held by our family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 p.m. until time of service at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeland Community Church (N3181 WI 67, Lake Geneva). All family and friends are welcome to attend, share stories, pictures, or simply bring a hug.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." - Psalm 34:18.