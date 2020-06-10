Christopher Lee Carlson

February 16, 1953 - June 4, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Christopher Leo Carlson, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born February 16, 1953 in Ashland, WI, the son of Richard and Leola (Harris-Brown) Carlson. Chris was a 1971 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He married Julie Wilson on January 31, 1980. Chris was formerly employed by United Industries. He was a wonderful but extremely stubborn man, who fought through so much in his life. Chris loved his daughter dearly, and was always there in the middle of the night for her when she needed him. He was her best friend, and will always be "daddy" to her. He enjoyed his cats, bowling, playing games, cards, cribbage, backgammon, teaching his daughter how to play backgammon, and was a great scrabble player. Chris also enjoyed listening to Little Feat, the Beatles and Christmas music. He was a loving father, and wonderful friend who will be missed by all.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Carlson of Beloit, WI; former wife and loving friend, Julie Carlson of Beloit; brother, Patrick Carlson of Beloit; nephew, Paul Carlson; cousins; special neighbors: Patrick Flynn, Melissa (Miguel) Erickson and Terry Arrowood; very special friends: John Murphy, Danny Baer and Mark Combs; and many other friends. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, John Carlson.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Chris will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Cadet and Nurse Maria for taking care of Chris. Also thank you to Mike Corbell and the Autumn Lake Staff.