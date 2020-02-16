March 26, 1981 - February 6, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Christopher John Francis, 38, formerly of Janesville, son of John Lee Francis and Carole Allene (Mennicke) Francis, husband of Julie Melinda (Simmons) Francis of Virginia, and brother of Cathy Allene (Francis) Hewitt of Houston, died February 6, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, Virginia, battling cancer. Accepting Jesus as his Savior at age 4, he never wavered in his faith and successfully followed his dreams, fulfilling his destiny.

Thanks to Aunt Bonnie providing his first computer, Chris embarked on his dream and eventually his lifetime career in IT Tech management. At 13, he declared he was joining the Navy. Four years later, after graduating early from Craig High School, he served in the Navy from 1999-2005 on the USS Gettysburg (CG-64) as an IT tech, who often was loaned to other ships as a problem solver. Chris then transitioned to a civilian contractor position with veteran owned Atlas Technologies, supporting IT networks worldwide. He liked to quip, "The only major change is instead of my saluting the Navy personnel with 'Sir,' they call me 'Sir.'" Chris was proud of earning his IT Management degree from Western Governors University in 2015. As Project Manager for the Chesapeake branch of Atlas, Chris' sense of humor was evident in his signature line, "When you do things right, people won't be sure you've done anything at all."

As a young man, Chris also determined he would be married on 7/7/07 because 7 represents perfection. He married his wife, Julie, whom he adored, and they lived their faith by serving their church and aiding needy individuals. Chris was blessed to complete his family on 1/16/17 when their son was born. Then on 11/18/19, their faith was tested when Chris was diagnosed with a rare stage IV cancer. Although Chris fought as a faithful spiritual warrior to remain with his family, his body failed on 2/6/20.

Chris is survived by his wife, Julie Francis and son, Zachary James; parents, John and Carole Francis; sister, Cathy (John) Hewitt and nephew, Jack; aunts, Connie (Francis) Kinateder and Bonnie (Bill) (Francis) Stevens; uncles, Ricky Francis and Joseph (Connie) Malek; and many loving cousins and in-laws. Chris is now celebrating in heaven with his grandparents, Ken and Zona (Rimmele) Mennicke and Lawrence and Phyllis (Badger) Francis; and aunt, Cathy (Mennicke) Malek and having pancakes with uncle, James Kinateder.

Our hearts overflow with gratitude to our daughter Cathy, who shared a lifelong bond of love with her brother. We are extraordinarily grateful to Aunt Connie, who spent months caring for Zachary. We also thank cousins Meridith (Malek) St. George and Anna Kinateder, and friends Derrick Scherdell, Tim Wright, and Lainee Sunby, who drove/flew myriad miles to spend time encouraging Chris. We would like to thank his Virginia family, neighbors, shipmates and friends who were consistently supportive, and all who contributed to the GoFundMe account.

A Celebration of Life Service was held, February 14, at Kempsville Presbyterian Church, Virginia Beach, VA. Burial with military honors was held prior to the service at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Memorials may be made to the 529 "Education Fund" for Zachary James Francis with Edward Jones, 1035 Champions Way, Suite 500, Suffolk, VA 23435.

Chris' 3-year-old son epitomizes our hurt and hope.

"Daddy is not coming home. Daddy is in Heaven with God."

Chris, you leave a void in our lives here, but joy is knowing

we will see you again.