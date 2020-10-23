March 5, 1989 - October 17, 2020
Janesville, WI - Christopher James Petranek, age 31, of Janesville passed away at his home on October 17, 2020. He was born in Janesville on March 5, 1989, the son of James and Sherie (Hanewall) Petranek. He grew up in Janesville and attended Craig High School. Chris was formerly employed by Sears, Woodman's and was currently employed by Dunham's Sporting Goods as an assistant manager.
Chris enjoyed golf and was a die-hard Notre Dame and Chicago Bears fan. He got a special joy from watching his cousins play hockey and volleyball.
Chris is survived by his mother, Sherie Petranek; his father, James Petranek; his sister, Mackenzie Petranek; his grandmother, Janice Hanewall; his uncle, Bradley (Patti) Hanewall; cousins, Meghan, Matthew and Charlie Hanewall; his aunt, Pattie (George) Steffen; cousins, Jamie, Josh and Jorie and his pride and joy, his cat Maize. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Hanewall, Bob and Mickey Petranek.
Due to the current health situation, a celebration of life will be delayed until a later date. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
