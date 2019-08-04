May 21, 1981 - July 31, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Christopher Donald Gebhardt, a devout Christian, age 38, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in Beloit, WI on May 21, 1981, the son of Steven L. and Gail R. (Burchfield) Gebhardt. Chris was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School in 1999. He married his loving wife and best friend, Elley Gebhardt (Tomten), on May 22, 2019. He was a devoted father to his daughters, Lillyanna and Taylynn, and he cherished every moment, smile, laugh and hug shared with his girls. Chris worked as an award-winning Executive Chef for Best Events Catering for the past 13 years. He was self-taught in the kitchen, and had a tremendous passion for the Culinary Arts. He often spent his free time sketching and painting. He pursued a college degree at UW-Stout in cartooning and illustration. He was a very talented artist. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and was baptized at New Life Assembly of God Church in 2017. He will always be our beloved husband, father, son, brother, Chef, artist and friend.

Chris is survived by his wife, Eleanor Mae Gebhardt; daughters, Lillyanna Mae and Taylynn Abigail Renee Gebhardt; his parents, Steve and Gail Gebhardt; sister, Stephanie (Nick) Natale (their children: Gabriel, Lucy, and Vincent); mother in-law, Josie Tomten; father in-law, Bill Tomten; siblings in-law, Ami (Joey) Falk (their daughter: Kylee), Gilbert (Lexii Friend) Tomten (their children: Atreyu and Luna), and Calvin Tomten; grandparents, Doloris Harris and Grace Gebhardt Smith; and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by grandparents: Donald Gebhardt, Georgene Gebhardt Danger, Doug Gebhardt, Donald Burchfield and Bud Harris.

A visitation for Chris will be held at 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at NEW LIFE ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH; with a memorial service immediately following. A celebration of life meal will be provided after the service. All are welcome to join. A private family committal service will be held on a different date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Chris' family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com