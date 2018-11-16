October 13, 1978 - November 11, 2018
Edgerton, WI -- Christopher Dean Gullickson, 40, formerly of Edgerton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Elkhorn, WI. Christopher was born on October 13, 1978 in Janesville, WI, to Dean Randall Gullickson and Cheryl Lynn Huberd. He graduated at Edgerton High School in 1998, and furthered his education at UW-Milwaukee majoring in Music. He worked for 14 years at Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee, and also recently at Allied Plastics. Christopher was passionate about music, singing, and loved choir. He loved working on cars, and refinishing furniture in his leisure time. He had a special passion for Entomology, particularly with moths and butterflies. He loved his time with his friends and family, enjoying game nights and family gatherings. He had the biggest smile, and loved to give great big hugs. He adored his niece and nephews with all his heart. His family will love and cherish him forever, and will never forget his amazing voice - "Say you'll share with me one love, one lifetime."
Christopher is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Darell) Rechlin of Jefferson, WI; brother, Derek (Jennifer) Henze of Milton (and their children: Johnathan, Isabella, and Mason); sister, Danielle Jordan of Milton; brother, Jason Jordan of Milton; grandparents, Mary (Jerry) Long of Stoughton; special friend, Matthew Cummings of Milwaukee; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Randall Gullickson; grandmother, Janice Gullickson; grandfather, Robert Gullickson; grandfather, Earling Gordon Huberd; aunt, Lori Heritage; and cousin, Michelle Huberd.
Visitation will be held between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1004 S. Main St., Edgerton, WI. Funeral Services will start immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. Luncheon held after at the Edgerton Masonic Lodge at 312 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, WI.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse