Christopher Dean Gullickson

October 13, 1978 - November 11, 2018

Edgerton, WI -- Christopher Dean Gullickson, 40, formerly of Edgerton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Elkhorn, WI. Christopher was born on October 13, 1978 in Janesville, WI, to Dean Randall Gullickson and Cheryl Lynn Huberd. He graduated at Edgerton High School in 1998, and furthered his education at UW-Milwaukee majoring in Music. He worked for 14 years at Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee, and also recently at Allied Plastics. Christopher was passionate about music, singing, and loved choir. He loved working on cars, and refinishing furniture in his leisure time. He had a special passion for Entomology, particularly with moths and butterflies. He loved his time with his friends and family, enjoying game nights and family gatherings. He had the biggest smile, and loved to give great big hugs. He adored his niece and nephews with all his heart. His family will love and cherish him forever, and will never forget his amazing voice - "Say you'll share with me one love, one lifetime."

Christopher is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Darell) Rechlin of Jefferson, WI; brother, Derek (Jennifer) Henze of Milton (and their children: Johnathan, Isabella, and Mason); sister, Danielle Jordan of Milton; brother, Jason Jordan of Milton; grandparents, Mary (Jerry) Long of Stoughton; special friend, Matthew Cummings of Milwaukee; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Randall Gullickson; grandmother, Janice Gullickson; grandfather, Robert Gullickson; grandfather, Earling Gordon Huberd; aunt, Lori Heritage; and cousin, Michelle Huberd.

Visitation will be held between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1004 S. Main St., Edgerton, WI. Funeral Services will start immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. Luncheon held after at the Edgerton Masonic Lodge at 312 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, WI.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse