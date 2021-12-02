Loves Park, IL - Christopher "Chris" J. Laube, 47, of Loves Park was called home Thursday, November 25, 2021. Born May 1, 1974, in Monroe, WI, the son of Jerry and Karen (Ostenson) Laube. Graduated from Janesville Craig High School, Class of 1992. Employed by Gilley's Heating and Air Conditioning in Rockford for 18 years. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, volleyball, softball, and bowling. He loved bowling with his dad and brother for more than 25 years and he had three 300 score games. Avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Survivors include his daughters, Ebony (Ian) Stretch and Samantha Laube; parents; significant other, Heather Schultz and her children, Mackenzi and Jacob; maternal grandparents, Albert and Beverly Ostenson; brother, Philip (Michelle) Laube; sister, Tanya (Adrian) Godinez; 3 nieces; 3 nephews; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; loving fur babies, Riley, Ruger, and Riggs; several close friends. Predeceased by paternal grandparents, Shirl and Pearl Laube.
Service at noon Saturday, December 4, 2021, in Luther Valley Church, 7107 South Luther Valley Road, Beloit, WI, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Luther Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
