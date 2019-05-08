September 16, 1968 - April 25, 2019

Fort Meyers, FL -- Christopher Alan Sturm, 50, of Fort Meyers, FL, passed away peacefully April 25, 2019 of natural causes. Chris was born September 16, 1968 in Bradford, PA, the son of Joe Sturm and Diana (Sturm) Hodges. Chris grew up in Janesville, WI, moving to Florida in 1989. Upon moving to Florida, Chris was employed by Doc's Beach House, where he met and made many lifelong friends, including the love of his life, Tina Yzquerdo, whom he married 7-4-2004. Tina preceded him in death November 3, 2012. Chris began a long and successful career as a Bridge and Road Inspector. At the time of his death he was employed by Eisman & Russo. Chris also served in the U.S. Army. Chris had many interests, including cooking (especially for large groups of his friends and family), boating, fishing, camping, and spending time with friends and family.

Chris is survived by his parents, Joe (Sue) Sturm, Diana (Sturm) Hodges; his sister, Jen Sturm; his step brother, Charlie Kealy; his children: Christa Wilson, Cassandra (Ryan) Werner, Ashley Smith, Casey Sturm, Joey Sturm; and eight beautiful and loving grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held June 15, 2019, at Doc's Beach House in Bonita Springs, FL, at 2 p.m. Condolences and Remembrances can be sent to Christopher Sturm Family Trust, PO Box 8186, Naples, FL 34101.