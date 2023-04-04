February 3, 1974 - March 4, 2023 Janesville, WI - Christopher Alan “Chris” Jensen, 49, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away March 4, 2023, at Agrace Inpatient Care after a long battle with diabetes. He was born on February 3, 1974 in Vietnam, and was adopted by Fred and Jean (Motherwell) Jensen in the summer of 1974. He grew up in Milton with his two brothers and two sisters, spending time outdoors, riding his bike, and having fun with neighborhood friends. He attended Milton School District (class of 1993), where he made many memories. He loved the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers, he had a heart for taking in stray animals, and he loved his music. He would listen to anything from 1980s rock to his favorite band, the Foo Fighters. He would spend hours tinkering around in his home or garage and listening to his favorite tunes. He also enjoyed driving to and visiting new places, and spending summer afternoons fishing with his son Van. He is survived by his two sons, Van Jensen and Robbie Jensen; his siblings Jon (Theresa) Jensen, Deb (Aaron) Richards, Steve Jensen, Shandra (Chad) Peterson; his nieces and nephews and their families Jordan, Shawn, Hunter, Talon, Craig, Kaley, Neill and Autumn; and cousins and friends.
Family and close friends will hold a gathering in celebration of his life, at a future date. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Agrace Hospice Care.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to Agrace Hospice Care.
