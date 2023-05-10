Christine Severson Housner

February 1, 1947 - May 4, 2023

Janesville, WI - Christine Ehrhard Severson Housner, age 76, passed away peacefully Thursday May 4,2023 at Madison's St. Mary's Hospital after several years of physically debilitating illnesses. Christine was born on February 1, 1947; the daughter of Philip and Martha (Stelzl) Ehrhard of New Auburn, WI. Throughout life she was to be known as "Chris" by her husband, friends and colleagues; "Tiney" by family and childhood friends and "Bugs" by her dad. Like her mother, she was an independent, strong- willed and determined woman.

