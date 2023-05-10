Christine Severson Housner

Janesville, WI - Christine Ehrhard Severson Housner, age 76, passed away peacefully Thursday May 4,2023 at Madison's St. Mary's Hospital after several years of physically debilitating illnesses. Christine was born on February 1, 1947; the daughter of Philip and Martha (Stelzl) Ehrhard of New Auburn, WI. Throughout life she was to be known as "Chris" by her husband, friends and colleagues; "Tiney" by family and childhood friends and "Bugs" by her dad. Like her mother, she was an independent, strong- willed and determined woman.
She was baptized, confirmed and a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in New Auburn. As the valedictorian of her class, she graduated in 1965 from New Auburn High School. She then attended U.W. Eau Claire and later transferred to U.W. Whitewater where she graduated in 1969 with a BS Degree in Sociology. In 1976, she received an MS Degree in Counseling and Guidance from U.W. Whitewater. Over the years she continued professional growth through coursework, seminars and conferences. Her entire, over thirty-year, professional career was in social services, working with and through people, at Jefferson County Human Services. She also did part time teaching for many years at Madison Area Technical College in the Group Dynamics Program.
After a long "getting to know you," on June 6, 2006 she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Housner. They married on a beautiful day on a beautiful beach in Maui, Hawaii. Together they resided in their favorite house/condo in Janesville.
During Christine's lifetime she enjoyed traveling, walking, swimming, bird watching, avant-garde design and artwork, clothing and personal dress and especially flowers. She always had fresh flowers in her home. The neighbors frequently referred to her as the "flower lady." Above all, she loved her cats, the most recent being Tobias and the maine coon, Cooper.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents Philip and Martha Ehrhard. She is survived by her husband, Robert Housner; Bob's daughters, Staci Walters and Carrie Ziolkowski; her older sister, Donna (Gene) Thomas of Lake Mills/Waterloo WI; nephew, Shane Thomas of Lakewood, CO; several cousins; her lifelong friend, Joy Wendt of Rice Lake, WI; and her workplace friend, Ruthie Seeber.
Per her request there will be no visitation or funeral service. A Celebration of Life activity will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be scattered at selected sites and some buried by her parents in the family plot at the New Auburn, WI cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or the Jefferson County Humane Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
