July 2, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Christine E. Perren 73 of Elkhorn, WI died on July 2, 2021 at her home in Elkhorn. Chris was born on August 29, 1947; daughter of the late William and Sylvia (Milburn) Tibbles. Chris enjoyed collecting things, was an advocate for the disabled, and loved children. Chris is preceded in death by her parents; and children; Colin, and Melissa. She is survived by her daughter; Victoria; and cousin; John (Joani) Streator. A Funeral Service will be held for Chris at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at 10:00AM officiated by Fr. Oriol Regales. Visitation will precede the Funeral starting at 9:00AM. Chris will be buried at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery following her Funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.