September 7, 1953 - September 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Christine M. Pofahl, age 66, of Janesville, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Janesville on September 7, 1953, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Heider) Brown. Christine married her loving husband, Glen Pofahl, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville on August 6, 1977, and they were blessed with three children: Justin, Jamie, and Jessica. She earned her Bachelor Degree in Education from UW Whitewater in 2006. She owned her own business, Handmade Creations, for over 30 years and Co-Owned Fantastics Craft Mall in Janesville for 8 years. She then worked for Riverfront Inc. and Independent Disabilities as a Program Manager. Christine was our dearly beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Glen; children: Justin (Susan) Pofahl, Jamie Pofahl and Jessica Easton; mother, Mary Brown; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Annalise, Jasmine, Addison, and Connor; siblings: Steven (Connie) Brown, Linda Brown, Kenneth Brown, Rebecca (Dave) Mueller, and Daniel (Judy) Brown; and many extended family members and friends. Christine is predeceased by her father, Larry.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in OAKHILL CEMETERY CHAPEL; with visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com