Brodhead, WI -- Christine M. Foslin, age 69, of Brodhead, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home. She was born in Brodhead on December 28, 1949, the daughter of Duane and Loretta (Kline) Wolfe. She married Steve Foslin in Brodhead on June 23, 2012. Christine had worked in food service. She enjoyed working with flowers, and being with family - especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Steve, of Brodhead; two children, Sheila (Brett) Kerst, Rick (Lisa) Willoughby, both of Oshkosh, WI; four grandchildren: Peyton (Eric) Schmidt, Brodie Kerst, Savanna Willoughby, Cheyenne Foxworth; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Don (Carol) Wolfe, of Albany, JoAnne Osbaugh and Larry (Sue) Wolfe, both of Brodhead. She was preceded in death by her parents; two nephews, Jess Osbaugh and Michael Wolfe; a niece, Cherrell Lea Osbaugh; a sister and bother-in-law, Janice and John Fosnow.

A Memorial Service for Christine will be held later in July, 2019.