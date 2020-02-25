December 25, 1949 - February 21, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Christine M. Dunham, age 70, of Janesville, died on Friday, February 21, 2020, at home. She was born in Janesville on December 25, 1949 the daughter of Robert and Janette (Franklin) Zahn. Christine married Maynard H. Dunham on December 24, 1970, at the Church By The Side Of The Road, Rockton, IL. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2006. She was a life-long Janesville resident and worked as a Special Education Aide in the Janesville School System, especially Parker High School. Christine enjoyed cooking, baking, cross stitching making afghans, tissue boxes, ornaments, and was a very hands-on mom! She was a girl scout leader and a CCD teacher at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She also enjoyed bowling, roller skating and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan! Christine was a life-long faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville.

She is survived by her 3 children: Tina (Abel) Suarez of Machesny Park, IL, Michael (Crystal) Dunham of Janesville and Sara (Kris) Kuykendall of Rockford, IL; her beloved grandchildren: Cassie, Megan, Calaen, Brittany (Drew), Tyler, Hayleigh, Brandon, Melanie, Tyler, Kirklynd, Morgan, Maggie-Mae, Robert, and Kaylie; 3 great grandchildren: Amelia, Brinley and Lilly; 2 sisters, Judy Bienash and Cathy Zahn both of Janesville; 2 brothers, Michael Zahn of Janesville, and Jim (Sue) Zahn of Madison; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Daniel Zahn; and 2 nephews, Damien and Clay Bienash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Fr. Robert Butz will preside and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, Janesville and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass at Nativity Of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, WI 608-752-2444

