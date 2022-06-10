Christine M. Adams

Janesville, WI - Christine Adams, age 52, of Janesville, went to her eternal rest Monday morning, June 6, 2022, after a long, bravely fought, illness. She was born to James Paul McGuire and Mary Jane Robinson on January 4, 1970 in Janesville. Christine graduated from Craig High School in 1988. She worked at Big Lots, JC Penney, Seneca Foods, SSI, and Mercy Health System where she was employed for 14 years. She married Dennis Adams on September 17, 1995 at Rotary Gardens. She loved camping in the Wisconsin Dells, loved to read, and loved to visit family and friends. She loved the beauty of butterflies and the breezy music of wind chimes. Christine was very principled and stood up for what she believed in. She cared and thought about everybody with love.
She is survived by her beloved son, Joshua Adams of Janesville; her mother, Mary Jane Morris and loving father, Roy William Morris of Janesville; sisters, Victoria Ann McGuire-Davis and Jennifer Pfeiffer; and numerous uncles, aunts, a niece and nephew, several cousins, and many friends. She was predeceased by her biological father, James P. McGuire; grandparents, Robert and Doris Robinson, Roy and Delores Morris, and Joe and Jeannette McGuire.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 2022 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1660 Endl Blvd, Fort Atkinson, WI. Visitation will begin at 11:00am and continue until the start of services at the church. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice in Christine's name. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Christine Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
