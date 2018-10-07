October 11, 1949 - September 27, 2018

Elkhorn, WI -- Christine "Krys" S. Klaus, 68, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, September 27, 2018, at her residence. She was born October 11, 1949, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late Erwin A. and Esther R. (Jaworski) Pawlowski. Christine worked as a bartender for many years, at the telephone company, and at the Allen Bradley Company of Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Robert A. Klaus on October 9, 1999 in Milwaukee, WI.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Robert; her son, Eddie (Ishel) Wojciechowski of Winnetka, IL; three grandchildren: Matthew Wojciechowski, Tyler and Jacob Pierce; and by her five siblings: Margie (Derrick) Ahler of Waukesha, WI, Barb (Leroy) Marcinkiewicz of Mukwonago, WI, Linda Scott of Milwaukee, WI, Paul (Connie) Pawlowski of Charlotte, NC, and Kay Burazin of Arkansas; and by a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Jodi Pierce.

Gathering of friends and relatives will be held 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018, at Sperino's Little Italy, 720 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.

