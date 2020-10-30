July 6, 1939 - October 27, 2020
Evansville, WI - Evansville - Christine Belle Hammon, age 81, passed away on October 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville.
Christine was born on July 6, 1939 in Brodhead, the daughter of Ralph and Helen (Matzke) Jones. Christine graduated from Brodhead High School in 1957 and later married LaMerl Hammon on February 8, 1959 at the United Methodist Church of Brodhead (formerly EUB).
Christine was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church of Brodhead. She drove school bus for over 45 years and was owner of C & L Transportation from 1993-2014.
Christine is survived by her husband, LaMerl Hammon; 4 children, Richard (Kimberly) Hammon, Robert (Karen) Hammon, Teresa Hammon and Kathleen Smith; a sister, Caroline (Gerald) Kamps; a brother, Curtis (Karen) Jones; 6 grandchildren, Kyle, Jeffrey, Andrew, Kendall, Michael and Jacob; 3 great grandchildren, Jasmine, Javien and James and many other nieces and nephews.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Tonya in 2018, and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darwin and Marge Dobbs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
Private family services will be held at a future date. Public graveside services will be held at the East Magnolia Cemetery on County Highway A on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12:15 PM. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.
