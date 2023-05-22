Christ "Chris" Kneubuehl

Brodhead, WI - Brodhead, WI - Christ Kneubuehl, age 90, passed away peacefully while at his home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Christ (known as Chris) Emil Kneubuehl was born March 24, 1933 in Spring Grove Township in Green County, Wisconsin, to Christ and Esther (Maass) Kneubuehl. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1951.
Chris served in the U.S. Army based in Stuttgart, Germany.
Upon returning to the USA, he married Georgina O'Donnell on November 21, 1958.
Chris was in fellowship at the Brodhead Gospel Hall.
Chris was a 45 year employee of General Motors in Janesville, WI and retired in 1995.
Chris recently celebrated his 90th birthday, crediting his wife for being his lifelong partner of 64 years. Chris was always known for his great sense of humor.
Chris is survived by his wife, Georgina; 4 children, Tina (Allan) Burr of Platteville, WI, Thomas (Kristen) Kneubuehl of Madison, WI, Heidi Fry of Waterford, WI and Paul (Julie) Kneubuehl of Cottage Grove, WI; one sister, Lorraine Larsen of Platteville, WI; grandchildren, Kristy, Joshua, Phillip, Brooke, Abigail, Sophia, Madeline, Cecilia, Benjamin, Elliana, Jackson, Ze'Niyah, Caden, Jazmyne, Jason, Jordan, Christian, Gianna, Luke, Wyatt, Cole, Chandler, Kaylee, Mackenzie, Logan, Madeleine and Lydia and a great granddaughter, Azalea.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Christ; a brother, Richard "Dick" and a half sister, Betty Vetterli.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.
A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral in Brodhead on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will conclude at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. Mr. Mike Wenger will officiate.