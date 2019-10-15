January 26, 1925 - October 7, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Chester Robert Fluger, age 94, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Chester was born in Des Plaines, IL, on January 26th, 1925. His father John Fluger and mother Alma Fluger (Koller) ran a farm where Chester worked his entire youth. After completing this career he worked at Heavy Duty in Lake Geneva, and retired from there with a 2nd career under his belt. He then took a job as a dishwasher at the Abby in Fontana, where he worked another 15 years. Hard work and being productive was a big part of who he was. Chester was a devoted husband and father to four step children he helped raise in Elkhorn, WI. Chester enjoyed drinking beer, playing rummy, doing cross word puzzles, and playing solitaire on the computer. He was a simple man devoted to his work and family.

Chester is survived by his brothers, Robert and Richard Fluger.

He was widowed in 2006 when his wife of 36 years passed away. Chester never wanted anyone else and wore the wedding ring until he passed on October 7th, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at the Betzer Funeral Home (118 S. 2nd Street, Delavan) on October 19th, 2019. A reception will be following at 3 p.m. at Sperinos Italian Restaurant in Elkhorn. He will be missed by many who knew him. Betzer Funeral Home is assisting the family.