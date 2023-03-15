Janesville, WI - Cheryl Kay Sheridan, age 76, of Janesville, WI passed away at University Hospital, Madison on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Cheryl was born November 23, 1946 in Viroqua, WI, the daughter of Richard and Aida Hanson. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School.
Cheryl married William D. Sheridan in 1972. She retired from the Janesville General Motors Assembly Plant where she was a very active member of U.A. W. Local # 95. It was through her involvement with the union that she served on numerous committees with the United Way over the years.
Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and close friends. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's baseball and basketball games and always looked forward to trips to the casinos.
Cheryl is survived by her two children; Amy (George) Lynch and Bill Sheridan; grandchildren, Nick Lynch, Jacob Lynch, Sophia Sheridan, Eric Kienbaum, Cody Briggs, Brennan Lowman, Matthew Lowman; sister, Lois (Don) Krizan, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Tom and Chris Scheider, Bill and Sandy Lammers. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Sheridan, her son Jeff (Kim) Briggs and her parents.
Private graveside services followed by burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville by her husband, William and her son, Jeff.