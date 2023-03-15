Cheryl Kay Sheridan

November 23, 1946 - March 12, 2023

Janesville, WI - Cheryl Kay Sheridan, age 76, of Janesville, WI passed away at University Hospital, Madison on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Cheryl was born November 23, 1946 in Viroqua, WI, the daughter of Richard and Aida Hanson. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Sheridan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.