May 4, 1957 - January 16, 2019

Mequon, WI -- Cheryl J. Diderich (nee Miller), 61, of Mequon, died on January 16, 2019. Cheryl was a volunteer for Junior Achievement, which was a highlight of her retirement years.

Beloved wife of Roger C. for 37 years; loving daughter of Russell and Virginia Miller; dear sister of Brenda; sister-in-law of Donna Reay and Dennis (Jan) Diderich.

Memorial Service will be Monday, January 21, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N677 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Visitation at the church on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Memorials to the Diabetes Association appreciated.

