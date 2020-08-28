November 12, 1945 - August 21, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Cheryl E. Stacey, age 74, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1945, in Janesville. The only daughter of the late Mary and Eugene Foster. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1964, attended Madison Business College, and UW-Rock County. She worked as a special education, Kindergarten, and P4 aide for the Janesville School District beginning 1984, and retired after 28 years in 2013. In August 1965, she married (divorced June 2006) Ronald R. Stacey of Janesville, where their 3 sons were born. Her 3 grandchildren were the light of her life, and she always made sure to attend their school, and after school activities.
Cheryl was a member of First Baptist Church in Janesville, as well as a volunteer for "Stories & Stroll" at Rotary Gardens. She enjoyed biking, needlework, sailing, baking cookies, and was a fan of the Badgers, Brewers and Packers. She also loved to watch and feed the birds; and she had the ability to identify the type of bird without seeing it.
Cheryl is survived by her three children: Bradley (Jennifer), Todd (Chris), and Steven (Erin); father of her children, Ronald; cousin, Barbara (Bill) Koch, who was like a sister to her; and special friends, Mike (late wife, Carol) Tirpak, who treated her like family. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services are being planned. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Memorial donations can be made to Rotary Gardens or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Cheryl's name. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.