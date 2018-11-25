Cheryi L. Brefeld

July 16, 1952 - November 22, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Cheryi L. Brefeld, age 66, of Janesville, formerly of Fremont, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at home. She was born in Milwaukee on July 16, 1952, the daughter of Fred and Mary Ann (Kamenick) Frommelt. She married Anthony "Tony" Brefeld in Libertyville, IL on November 1, 1986, and they spent 29 years together before his passing in 2015. Cheryi, Tony, and his brother, Terry, ran the Brefeld Pine Grove Resort in Fremont, WI. Cheryi had a hospitable nature who treated everyone as family and she will be always remembered as a devoted grandmother. She had a passion for flowers, she loved flying kites, she was a lifelong Raiders fan, and she enjoyed receiving Christmas cards from her family and customers over the years.

Cheryi is survived by her father, Fred Frommelt; three siblings: Garry (Mary) Frommelt, Keri Sue Olson, and Mary (Bill) Murray; granddaughter, Breonna Krueger; brother in law, Terry Brefeld; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; mother; and son, Eric Burns.

A Visitation will be held from 10 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorials are preferred to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

