Milton, WI - Cheri Lynn Paul, age 60, of Milton, WI passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2021 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. Cheri was born on April 5, 1961 in Edgerton, the daughter of Garey and Connie (Cochrane) Niles. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Parker High School in 1980. She married Richard D. Paul Jr. on June 23, 1984.
Cheri was employed for a time with the Janesville Answering Service and later worked as a data entry operator at the Janesville Data Shop. As a child growing up Cheri started to enjoy going on cruises with her parents and family and that interest continued with the numerous cruises she took with Richard to the Caribbean. She also enjoyed vacationing in Key West, FL and was a fan of doing crystal art.
Cheri Paul is survived by her husband, Richard Paul Jr.; her daughter, Danielle (Kyle) Reilly of Milton; her son, Joshua (Michael) Paul of Fort Atkinson; her five special grandchildren whom she loved very much, Gavin, Auron, Gabrielle, Emma and Annabelle; her parents, Garey and Connie Niles; her brother, Bradley (Ann) Niles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; her very special kitties, Ben, Honey, Athena and Jack. In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her brother Garey Niles Jr.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Cheri's name. The Paul family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Cheri Paul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.